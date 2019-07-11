After US Women's World Cup victory, the fight for equal pay takes center stage

On Wednesday, New York City held a ticker-tape parade and a ceremony for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) to celebrate the team's 2019 FIFA World Cup victory.

The event made it clear that after their victory, the USWNT has set their sights on equal pay — and they've earned plenty of support in the process.

When the USWNT defeated Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA World Cup Final, the sold out crowd of nearly 60,000 people gathered at France's Parc Olympique Lyonnais burst into cheers. When FIFA president Gianni Infantino walked onto the field to award the players their medals, the crowd instead chanted "Equal pay!"

The same was true on Wednesday when United States Soccer Federation (USSF) President Carlos Cordeiro took the stage of the celebration ceremony for the USWNT at New York City Hall — the crowd chanted "Pay them!" and "Equal pay!" as he took the podium.

"In recent months, you have raised your voices for equality," said Cordeiro. "Today, on behalf of all of us at U.S. Soccer, I want to say we hear you, we believe in you and we are committed to doing right by you."

"We believe at U.S. Soccer that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay," he continued, "and together, I believe we can get this done, because as this team has taught us, being the greatest isn't just about how you play on the field, it's about what you stand for off the field. It's about who we are as a sport and a country."

When USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe later addressed the crowd she joked about the cheers, but eventually came to Cordeiro's defense. "Everybody in power gets booed" said Rapinoe. "But I'm going to stick my neck out a little bit, I'm going to endorse Carlos. I think he's with us. I think he's on the right side of things. I think he's going to make things right."