Serena Williams has made $89 million in career prize money—and could earn millions more on Saturday

Serena Williams will play in her 11th Wimbledon final on Saturday. The tennis legend is looking to collect her 24th Grand Slam singles title and eighth at the All England Club.

Her opponent, Simona Halep, holds one Grand Slam title and will be playing in her first ever Wimbledon final. The match is set for 9 a.m. ET.

Their career earnings are just as lopsided as their Grand Slam titles: Halep, 27, has earned $30.2 million in prize money over her career, while Williams, 37, has earned $88.9 million.

Today's winner will collect a £2.35 million check (about $2.95 million), up from £2.25 million (about $2.83 million) in 2018, when Angelique Kerber defeated Williams in the final. The runner-up will earn half that amount: £1.175 million (about $1.48 million).

That's a much bigger paycheck than the one handed out in 1968, when Wimbledon first offered prize money. That year, winner Billie Jean King, a pioneer for equal rights and pay for women in sports, took home just £750. The men's champion earned £2,000.

But for the 13th straight year, after decades of pay inequality on the sport's biggest stage, the women's winner will take home the same amount as the men's winner.