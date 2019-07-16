This $20 ice cream is made with dairy grown in lab—and it sold out immediately

Agri-tech start-up, Perfect Day Foods, released a line of real ice cream made with lab-grown dairy that costs $20 a pint on Thursday — and it sold out in hours.

"We were completely blown away by the response," co-founder Perumal Gandhi tells CNBC Make It.

Perfect Day's cultured dairy is created by taking cow's milk DNA and growing into dairy proteins, whey and casein, via a fermenting process. Those dairy proteins are then combined with water to create a dairy substitute that can be used to make ice cream, cheese, yogurt and a slew of other dairy products.

Gandhi, 28, says the dairy substitute is nutritionally identical to cow's milk and tastes just like it. In fact, while Perfect Day Foods at least considers its product "vegan" and lactose-free (since lactose is a sugar found only in mammals' milk), federal law actually requires them to put "contains milk" on any labeling because its protein is identical to cow's milk on a molecular level and could cause allergies.

The process to make the dairy is similar to what plant-based "meat" start-up Impossible Foods is doing using heme, a molecule in soy plants that's identical to the heme molecule found in meat. Using heme, Impossible Foods is able to make its vegetarian meat substitute taste and feel like beef without using animals. It's also similar to San Francisco-based start-up Memphis Meats' process in that Memphis Meats grows actual "clean" meat in the lab from just a few animal cells. Its products are expected to hit stores by 2025.

The limited edition run of 1,000 three-packs of Perfect Day ice cream — a pint each of Milky Chocolate, Vanilla Salted Fudge and Vanilla Blackberry Toffee for $60, which costs closer to $100 with dry ice shipping — was the first and only product released by Perfect Day Foods (which has been working with the Food and Drug Administration since 2014) to drum up buzz. The pints, which were sold on the company's website, will be delivered to customers in three to four weeks, according to the founders.