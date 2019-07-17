Mythbusters' Adam Savage spent 14 years and over $15,000 building a single Comic-Con costume

How much would you spend to build a near-perfect replica of your favorite movie costume? To design and create a copy of his favorite space suit, Adam Savage, the host of Discovery Channel's "Savage Builds" and former co-host of "Mythbusters," spent over $15,000. Savage recommends people follow their "secret thrills." And his not-so-secret thrill is cosplay. For years, Savage has attended Comic-Cons all over the country in elaborate costumes that he designs and builds from scratch. But one of these experiences stands out as not only his "favorite costume on the planet," but also the most expensive one he's created.

Actor John Hurt on the set of "Alien". Sunset Boulevard | Corbis Historical | Getty Images

"My most expensive costume build — that's going to have to be Kane's suit from 'Alien,'" Savage tells CNBC Make It. Savage says he spent roughly 14 years gathering the information, parts, knowledge and research required to make his own version, investing over $15,000 dollars in the suit over time. "Alien," the 1979 movie directed by Ridley Scott, follows a crew as they encounter an aggressive alien race. In the movie, executive officer Kane, played by actor John Hurt, encounters the first alien, which attaches itself to his face and, later, spectacularly bursts from his chest in a pivotal scene. After years of working on and off on the project since about 2005, Savage set a deadline to finish it. "Leading up to the planning for 2014, I knew that I wanted to complete Kane's Alien space suit and wear it on the floor at San Diego Comic-Con later that summer," Savage writes in his new book, "Every Tool's a Hammer: Life is What You Make It."

Adam Savage in his replica of Kane's space suit, holding a prop version of a "facehugger" from the 1979 "Alien" movie. Norman Chan | Tested