The cost of college is 'crazy'—Mythbusters' Adam Savage says do this to make it count

You don't always need a college degree to be successful. Look at Adam Savage, who has channeled his creativity into a career as the former co-host of the hit TV show "Mythbusters," a special effects designer, and a public speaker — along with dozens of other jobs.

Savage did all this without a degree. "I have a high school diploma and I have a few classes I took and some other things after I graduated from high school," he tells CNBC Make It. He did enroll at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, but dropped out six months into his first year in the acting program.

But Savage — who has a new show, "Savage Builds" out next month — is quick to point out that he's not against getting a college degree. Instead, he advocates attending with a clear purpose. "I'm a big believer in knowing why you're going to college. I don't think 'because everyone else is going' is a good enough reason," he says.

Cost plays a big factor in his advice. Over half of those graduating college this year say they have student loan debt. Among those, the average amount is $22,919. That's according to a survey of 2,500 recent and upcoming college graduates by education and technology company Cengage.

"The current expense of the college system is crazy to me," Savage says.