Here's how much money the winner of the 2019 British Open will earn

Jordan Spieth during the first round of the 148th Open Championship
Mike Ehrmann | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The 2019 British Open kicked off on Thursday at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland and will finish on Sunday, July 21. The tournament is the fourth and final golf major of the year.

The winner of the 148th Open will bring home more than the Claret Jug: He'll earn $1.935 million, a slight increase from last year, when Italy's Francesco Molinari won $1.89 million. The runner up will collect $1.12 million.

A total of $10.75 million is up for grabs. Here's how the top eight finishers will fare:

First place: $1.935 million
Second place: $1.12 million
Third place: $718,000
Fourth place: $558,000
Fifth place: $449,000
Sixth place: $389,000
Seventh place: $334,000
Eighth place: $282,000

Italy's Francesco Molinari with the Claret Jug after winning the 147th Open
GLYN KIRK | AFP | Getty Images

The top 70 players, including ties, who made the cut on Friday, bring home five-figure paychecks for their four rounds of play. Here's a look at how much those in 65th-through-70th place will earn:

65th place: $25,700
66th place: $25,600
67th place: $25,400
68th place: $25,200
69th place: $25,000
70th place: $24,750

Those who don't make the cut earn the least but are still paid a minimum of $5,000.

