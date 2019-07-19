Here's how much money the winner of the 2019 British Open will earn

The 2019 British Open kicked off on Thursday at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland and will finish on Sunday, July 21. The tournament is the fourth and final golf major of the year.

The winner of the 148th Open will bring home more than the Claret Jug: He'll earn $1.935 million, a slight increase from last year, when Italy's Francesco Molinari won $1.89 million. The runner up will collect $1.12 million.

A total of $10.75 million is up for grabs. Here's how the top eight finishers will fare:

First place: $1.935 million

Second place: $1.12 million

Third place: $718,000

Fourth place: $558,000

Fifth place: $449,000

Sixth place: $389,000

Seventh place: $334,000

Eighth place: $282,000