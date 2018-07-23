Before teeing off for round three at The British Open on Saturday, Jordan Spieth had some time to kill. So the PGA Tour star wandered into a local barber shop in Carnoustie, Scotland, for a trim.

“My hair had gotten a little long and I needed to get a haircut, so I did this morning,” Spieth told reporters after finishing his round.

It was a good deal: The 24-year-old said it was “a nine-pound haircut,” or about $12. After tip, he paid a total of £20, or about $26.

While a 20-pound note doesn’t mean much to Spieth, who has earned nearly $38 million in prize money over his career, it was a memorable transaction for the barber, Fryad Salimi. “It’s the biggest tip I have ever had,” Salimi told The Telegraph. “Normally we only ever get £1 or £2 as a tip. If he ever wants to come back, he is guaranteed a free haircut and shave for life.”

As for the actual haircut, the barber “went a little high and tight,” Spieth said during the press conference. “It was intended to be what I normally get but instead he went a little shorter. [It's] a very British haircut. Shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. But it is what it is."

Spieth, who was tied for first place after his round on Saturday, dropped out of the lead on Sunday and finished the tournament tied for ninth.

