Equifax to pay $700 million for massive data breach. Here's what you need to know about getting a cut

Consumers who had their private information compromised in the massive 2017 Equifax data breach will be able to claim up to $20,000 for their trouble, as well as receive ongoing monitoring and fraud assistance.

On Monday, Equifax agreed to pay $700 million to settle federal and state investigations into how it handled a massive data breach that affected nearly 150 million people, about 56% of Americans.

The proposed settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge in what's expected to be a six-month process, includes $425 million to directly help consumers affected by the breach. The restitution fund will have $300 million dedicated to consumer compensation, with an additional $125 million at the ready if the initial funds run out.

"We have been committed to resolving this issue for consumers and have the financial capacity to manage the settlement," Equifax CEO Mark Begor said in a statement. "This comprehensive settlement is a positive step for U.S. consumers and Equifax as we move forward from the 2017 cybersecurity incident."

According to Equifax, individual consumers will be able to claim up to $20,000 for any losses or fraud caused by the breach or any out-of-pocket expenses they may have incurred, such as buying credit monitoring services or paying to freeze and unfreeze their credit reports. As part of that $20,000 restitution, consumers can submit claims for any time they had to spend dealing with data breach — $25 per hour, up to 20 hours, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The claims process has not opened yet, but you can sign up for email notifications about the Equifax settlement from the FTC.

During a conference call Monday, a spokesperson from Equifax said that data from the 2017 breach has yet to be discovered for sale on the dark web. While that could make it more difficult for consumers to claim the total $20,000 cash payment available, Monday's settlement offers other forms of relief and ongoing help for consumers.