Dream job alert: Get $5,000 in gift cards to be a professional shopper for a week

Getting paid to dine and shop your heart out for a week may sound like a wild fairy tale, but for one lucky freelancer, it could be a reality.

Coupon website RetailMeNot is looking for a "shopping specialist" who will "get paid to shop and dine out, literally," according to its job listing.

One chosen applicant will receive $5,000 in gift cards from a range of major retailers like JcPenney, Macy's and Best Buy to use within one week. The shopper will get to keep everything they buy as payment.

The 'specialist' will also be comped up to $50 per day on meals at restaurants featured on RetailMeNot's app, like Pizza Hut, Olive Garden and Panera Bread.

The job's responsibilities include testing RetailMeNot's app and website while shopping at five or more retailers (selected by the company) per day for one week, purchasing at least one item from each place. Throughout the process, the specialist will note the effectiveness of RetailMeNot's coupons, promo codes and cashback offers, as well as document their overall shopping experience and findings for its The Real Deal blog.

According to the job posting, the discount company is looking for a "shopping authority" who is a pro at finding the best "money-saving deals" and has sharp navigation skills both on the web and at the mall. Applicants for the contract position must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license and be able to travel to an array of big-box retailers and shopping malls, among other criteria.

The deadline to apply is August 9th.

