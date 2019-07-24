What Kevin O'Leary would do if he lost everything and had to start over

While life is pretty wonderful for self-made multimillionaire and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary (aka, "Mr. Wonderful"), it never hurts to have a backup plan.

"If I lost everything and had to start from scratch, I would find a problem everybody had and I'd solve it," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It.

Currently, he says that would likely be something related to healthy food.

"I love this space," he says. "And I'll tell you one thing right now, people want to eat healthy food all of a sudden. Even people that have dogs, they want to feed them healthy foods too. Something in healthy foods is a great place to make money [today]."

O'Leary says he would also consider targeting Asian markets, which are growing at a rapid pace, especially India.

"Those are the markets that are going to grow like weeds over the next 20 years, and you want to be serving them. Even if you're doing it from a domestic position," he says.

(According to recent data from the Asian Development Bank, O'Leary is on to something: Asian economies are projected to grow by 5.7% this year and by 5.6% in 2020, according to the bank's Asian Development Outlook 2019 report, which comprises 45 nations ranging from China to Tuvalu. Meanwhile, the U.S. GDP growth is expected to slow to 2.3% this year and below 2% in 2020, according to the CNBC Fed Survey released in March.)

O'Leary had nothing when he started his first company, Softkey Software Products. According to O'Leary, in 1986, he launched it from his basement with no cash but a lot of hard work. He built that company into a huge business, later called The Learning Company, which he and his co-founders sold to the Mattel Toy Company for $4.2 billion in 1999.

