Should you max out your 401(k) or IRA at the beginning of the year?

Ask any expert investor, and they'll tell you that trying to time the market is a fool's errand. For long term investments, like retirement savings, it's time in the market that matters most, not the perfect entry point.

Which is why it might make sense to try to max out retirement contributions as early in the year is possible, assuming you have the means to do so. In 2019, the 401(k) contribution limit is $19,000 and the IRA limit is $6,000 for those under 50.

The idea is that more time in the market can potentially lead to higher returns over time. If the market goes up throughout the year, as it has historically done, contributing in January as opposed to November or December can give you almost a year's worth of growth. This is especially true for a Roth IRA, an investment account that is funded with money that has already been taxed, because its main benefit to investors is tax-free growth.

"If you can make that contribution earlier in the year, why not? You're getting the growth in a tax-free shelter," Chantel Bonneau, wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual, tells CNBC Make It about Roth IRAs. "It could participate in the market longer."

That extra time compounds the Roth's tax benefit, whereas you are getting the same tax benefit with a traditional IRA no matter when you contribute.

"From our research, we believe that an investor that maxes out their IRA at the beginning of each year would have an additional $8,800 after 10 years compared to those who wait to make their contributions until later in the year," Andrew Westlin, a certified financial planner at Betterment, tells CNBC Make It, citing this blog post. "That's why we always say time in the market is more important than timing the market."

Maxing out any retirement account is a good problem to have. According to data provided by Fidelity, just 9% of 401(k) participants max out their contributions, over 80% of whom do so in the second half of the year.