Avoid this mistake when investing your tax refund, says Stanford accounting professor

For millions of Americans, tax time means a significant chunk of money hitting their bank account. The IRS has received about 63 million returns so far for tax year 2023 and is issuing an average refund of $3,145, the agency reports. For those receiving a decent chunk of change, the question becomes what to do with the money. If you don't have a fully funded emergency fund or if you carry a significant amount of debt, financial experts suggest using the money to address those issues first. If you've got those taken care of, you may consider investing the money, which brings up a second question: Do I put all the money in now, or invest it little by little? For those with refunds to invest this year, the research says to dump it all in at once, says Ed deHaan, an accounting professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. "What we very clearly see in our data is that trying to time the market is a mistake," he says. "You don't want to say, 'I'm gonna hold it in cash and make my deposit on this date.' It's typically better to just make the deposit once and invest it right away." The more you think about your tax strategy, though, the more complex the decision gets, experts say. Here's why.

Why the math favors a lump sum investment for this year's refund

Wait a second, you may be thinking, why would I ever space out my investments over time when they could start growing now? Investing over time, a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging, is popular among investment professionals. By investing the same amount of money at regular intervals, the thinking goes, you remove the pressure of trying to guess whether any time in particular is the right one to invest. Invest gradually when the market is going down, and you buy shares at lower and lower prices with each interval, thereby mitigating some of your early losses and improving long-term performance. But follow the same strategy when the market is running up, and you're costing yourself money. "The bulk of [researchers] say to lump sum it because, on average, the stock market has gone up over time," says Michael Wallace, a tax expert and CEO of Greenback Expat Tax Services. "It's down a lot, but on average, it's going up." Researchers at Vanguard compared two theoretical stock portfolios from 1976 through 2022. The portfolio that followed a lump-sum strategy bested the one that employed three-month dollar-cost averaging 68% of the time.

Maybe you don't want a refund at all, though