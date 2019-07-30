How a coffee shop business turned into Australia's fastest-growing $1 billion start-up

Airwallex's cofounders, from left to right, Xijing Dai, Lucy Liu, Jack Zhang and Max Li.

When Jack Zhang and Max Li were looking for a side-hustle to supplement their day jobs, they did like good Melbournites and opened a coffee shop.

It seemed like an easy choice for two Chinese natives keen to assimilate into one of the coffee capitals of the world.

Easy it was not. However, it did brew an idea which would go on to become the fastest-growing $1 billion start-up in Australia's history.

Zhang and Li are co-founders of Airwallex, an international payments platform which in three short years has achieved the much-coveted unicorn status.

The idea for the low-cost, cross-border fintech company — think Transferwise for businesses — hit the pair after seeing the exorbitant fees charged by traditional banks when they wanted to import coffee cups from overseas.

So, they teamed up with college friends Lucy Liu, Xijing Dai and Ki-Lok Wong to come up with a solution.