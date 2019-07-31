Women pay 18% more in bank fees than men per year—here's why

Not only are female workers compensated less than their male counterparts, new research shows they also pay 18% more in banking fees, which include late fees, ATM minimum balance penalties and check-bouncing charges, per year.

That's according to a recent survey from banking and investing app Stash, which the polled 50,000 people in its U.S. user base. Stash also reviewed 205 million transactions made over the past year by more than 500,000 of its U.S. users with externally linked bank accounts. The survey found that men pay $182 in banking fees annually, while women pay $214 on average. That's about 18% more.

Women with lower incomes are impacted the most. While women earning between $50,000 and $100,000 a year pay 16% more in banking fees than men, those making less than $25,000 a year pay 23% more.

And regardless of their income bracket, women pay almost 30% more than men in overdraft fees, on average.

Stash CEO and co-founder Brandon Krieg points to compensation discrimination as the main cause for women's heightened banking fees. "Our natural conclusion based on the data is that this is another damaging byproduct of the gender pay gap," he tells CNBC Make It. "If women are simply making less than their male counterparts, it seems they're more vulnerable to predatory banking fees."

That's because, "on a macro level, the wealth gap may be putting women more at risk of dipping below their account minimums than men, resulting in these types of fees," Krieg explains.