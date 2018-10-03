Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi uses these 3 credit card hacks to save time and money

"One of my favorites is something called purchase protection," says Sethi.

Basically, if you buy something with your credit card and that item then gets stolen or damaged (or, sometimes, lost) within a few months, you might be able to recover money from your credit card company.

"This happened to me," Sethi tells CNBC Make It. "I bought a brand new laptop, I'm sitting there in the coffee shop two weeks later — boom, I drop my entire cup of coffee directly in the keyboard. Oh god, why did I do that?"

When Sethi went to get the laptop repaired, it "cost a ton of money," he says. "I called my credit card [company], they said 'Send us the bill.'"

"So, think about that," Sethi says. "If you buy something and it gets destroyed, lost or stolen within 60 to 90 days, your credit card [company] will often reimburse you for the full [cost]."

Credit card companies do place caps on how much money customers can get per purchase, ranging anywhere from $500 with Chase Freedom to $10,000 for cards like the American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card, according to personal finance blog The Points Guy.