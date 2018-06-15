The best cash back credit card if you don't have a great credit score

Most cash back cards require you to have good-to-excellent credit, meaning a credit score of 700 to 850, but some offer great rewards for those with lower scores.

To determine which card available to people with credit scores of 650-700 offers the best deal, CNBC Make It analyzed the most popular cash back offers in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how much money each card would save you after five years, adding up bonuses and cash back rewards while deducting annual fees. We also considered other characteristics that could set a card apart, such as interest rates and introductory offers.

One card stood out as the best choice for those with average credit. While it doesn't quite compete with our No. 1 choice for the best cash back card overall, the Chase Freedom, it can still save you hundreds a year.