With the right travel credit card, you can access luxury for less, earn discounted flights and hotel stays, and even net hundreds of dollars in cash back every year. But with so many different cards offering a range of perks and redemption options, it's easy to get overwhelmed.

To determine which card offers the best deal overall, CNBC Make It analyzed 35 of the most popular travel cards in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how much money each card would save the typical American, as well as frequent travelers, after five years.

We also evaluated the ease of use of each card and potential downsides, including annual fees and interest rates.

Based on the data, here is our No. 1 choice, our runner up and some other good options that may be better suited to your lifestyle.