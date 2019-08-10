15 U.S. cities where you can afford to buy a home if you earn $60,000 or less

Although real estate is becoming increasingly unaffordable for the typical American, there are still places where its possible to become a homeowner on an average income.

CNBC Make It identified 15 cities where the qualifying income to purchase a home with a 10% or 20% down payment is an annual salary of $60,000 or less, based on data from the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability index from the second quarter of 2019.

The data assumes a 4.1% mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25% of a resident's income.

Below, check out 15 cities where you can become a homeowner while earning $60,000 a year or less, ranked from lowest median home price to highest.