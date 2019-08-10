1 million people will visit the Iowa State Fair this month for its famous concessions–here's what to eat while you're there

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, holds ice cream while greeting attendees at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. After speaking, the former vice president didn't explicitly call Trump a white supremacist, but said he tries to curry favor with them.

Richard M. Nixon (C) at box lunch at Iowa state fair. Hank Walker | The LIFE Picture Collection | Getty Images

"[The fair tagline] 'Nothing Compares' is what we live by," Williamson says. "We have that slice of Americana and invite innovation, so we give people tradition but also something new to look forward to." The fair's concessions are so renowned that a special cookbook is published every two years highlighting prize-winning recipes. Now in its 19th edition, the Iowa State Fair published its first cookbook in 1983. An "Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food Fair Food" is chosen annually. Williamson says that last year the fair sold 50,000 of the winning food, an apple egg roll. Here's a look at some of the foods visitors can try this year:

Bacon Wrapped Pig Wings

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $4



Description: A whole lot of pork on a stick — that's four ounces of pork wrapped up in a blanket of bacon and then deep fried, of course. It comes with a side of BBQ or sweet chili sauce to sweeten the taste.

Chicken Street Tacos

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $9



Description: Inside these soft-shell tortillas are grilled chicken, fresh corn salsa and a squirt of tangy lime. Topped with a drizzle of sweet pepper sour cream, the tacos deserve some serious street-food cred. These are a 2019 Best New Food Finalist.

Chuckie's Pork Strip Basket

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $10



Description: Also known as cheesy pork fries, waffle fries are mixed with three pork strips that have been breaded and seasoned, topped with a cheese sauce, bacon bits and chives. Sriracha sauce is available for spice-lovers.

Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $4 Description: Cookies and cream ice cream is coated in chocolate then rolled in crushed Oreo pieces to make that next fair ride a tad sweeter. At just $4, this is 2019's Best New Deal Winner.

Funnel Fries

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $5



Description: Funnel cake and fries — really, just an easier way to eat two American staples at the same time. Dipping sauces and powdered sugar included.

Georgie's Roast with the Most Wrap

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $10 Description: Inside this cheddar tortilla wrap is beef pot roast, white rice with Chorizo sausage, roasted green chilies, cheddar Jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle. In case you need another ingredient, salsa verde sauce comes on the side and gluten-free wraps are offered for those less daring. This is a 2019 Best New Food Finalist.

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $5 Description: With sweet chili sauce, apricot preserves, mozzarella, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon and jalapenos, this pizza is not your average street slice.

Lemon Peppermint Sipper

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $3



Description: A refreshing break from the day, lemon with a soft peppermint stick to eat.

Pete's Steak Popper

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $6 Description: A pepper that will keep you stuffed, this jalapeno pepper has smoked brisket and cheddar cheese inside, with steak wrapped around it, because #Fairfood.

The Chief

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $8



Description: This sandwich for the ages is filled with slow-smoked beef brisket, topped with cilantro lime slaw and salsa cream. This is a 2019 Best New Food Finalist.

The Colossus

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

Price: $25 Description: The name says it all — this is colossal. Underneath the six strips of bacon and 10 ounces of mac-n-cheese are three hamburger patties, three Italian sausage patties, three slices of American cheese and three slices of pepper jack cheese. The Muffuletta bun measures 10 inches, and for the higher cost of $25, we can only hope this one will keep you full.

X-Treme Balls

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair