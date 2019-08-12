Why everyone should get a prenup, according to 'Broke Millennial' author Erin Lowry

As younger generations wait longer and longer to get married than their parents and grandparents, individuals are accumulating more wealth, assets and, in many cases, debt before marriage than in the past. Every millennial getting married should protect themselves in case the union ends up being a less-than-harmonious one, says Erin Lowry, author of "Broke Millennial Takes on Investing. " Though it's not exactly romantic, everyone getting married should sign a prenuptial agreement, which stipulates how a couple's assets will be distributed in a divorce, Lowry tells CNBC Make It. "While marriage is about love and about trust, it is also the merger of assets. It is a contractual agreement, and at no other point in your life would you be asked to sign a contract on blind faith alone," says Lowry, who got married at 29. "You would make sure that there were terms and conditions laid out that were favorable to both parties." It's important to recognize that marriage is not just a commitment to love and care for your partner, but to take on their debts and financial obligations, and make every money decision together going forward, she says.

