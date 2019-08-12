Whole Foods CEO on life with Amazon: 'It's like a marriage – I love them 98% of time'

It's been a little more than two years since Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in June of 2017.

The deal has been Amazon's biggest bet yet: In addition to expanding the online retailer's brick-and-mortar footprint, it has also helped Amazon in its efforts to dominate the $700 billion grocery industry.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey says the past two years under Amazon have been similar to his 29-year marriage to his wife, Deborah.

"Do I absolutely love everything about my wife? The answer is that I love about 98%," he says. "There are little things that I wish were different, but you can't really change people."

"Amazon is like a marriage," he says. "Do we love absolutely everything about Amazon? No. We probably love 98%."