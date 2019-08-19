Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Reese Witherspoon bought this Malibu farmhouse for $6.25 million—take a look inside

Source: Zuma Farms

Actress Reese Witherspoon has added another property to her real estate portfolio. The "Big Little Lies" star bought a remodeled 1949 farmhouse in Malibu, California for $6.25 million, according to Variety.

The two-acre estate, called Zuma Farms, is nestled in the foothills above Malibu's Zuma Beach. It includes a main house, a guest house, a horse stable and multiple outbuildings.

The compound, which Witherspoon reportedly bought in late June, was designed and previously owned by Scott and Amie Yancey of A&E's "Flipping Las Vegas," who used the property as a wedding venue. (A spokesperson for Scott Yancey confirmed the news to CNBC Make It.)

While Witherspoon's primary residence is a $12.7 million mansion in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, the Oscar winner also owns several homes in Nashville and one in the Bahamas, according to Variety.

Take a look inside her Malibu farmhouse.

The private-gated estate features a modernized 1949 farmhouse that is surrounded by dozens of 1,500-year-old sycamores that add even more privacy.

The interior inside was designed with a mid-century modern feel.

Source: Zuma Farms

The residence includes a designer-quality galley kitchen as well as several bedrooms and vintage-inspired bathrooms, according to Variety.

Source: Zuma Farms
Source: Zuma Farms
Source: Zuma Farms

In addition to the main farmhouse, the ranch includes a barn/guesthouse, a screening room with a wet bar, a film/art studio and a yoga room.

Source: Zuma Farms
Source: Zuma Farms

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: You can buy this private island in the Caribbean for $350,000—take a look

How this 24-year-old created a low-sugar gummy bear company now bringing in $40 million a year

NFL star Tom Brady's exercise and diet routine for optimal performance

VIDEO0:4700:47
Take a look inside Reese Witherspoon's 'Big Little Lies' home
Life
Source: Zuma Farms
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact