Reese Witherspoon bought this Malibu farmhouse for $6.25 million—take a look inside

Actress Reese Witherspoon has added another property to her real estate portfolio. The "Big Little Lies" star bought a remodeled 1949 farmhouse in Malibu, California for $6.25 million, according to Variety.
The two-acre estate, called Zuma Farms, is nestled in the foothills above Malibu's Zuma Beach. It includes a main house, a guest house, a horse stable and multiple outbuildings.
The compound, which Witherspoon reportedly bought in late June, was designed and previously owned by Scott and Amie Yancey of A&E's "Flipping Las Vegas," who used the property as a wedding venue. (A spokesperson for Scott Yancey confirmed the news to CNBC Make It.)
While Witherspoon's primary residence is a $12.7 million mansion in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, the Oscar winner also owns several homes in Nashville and one in the Bahamas, according to Variety.
Take a look inside her Malibu farmhouse.
The private-gated estate features a modernized 1949 farmhouse that is surrounded by dozens of 1,500-year-old sycamores that add even more privacy.
The interior inside was designed with a mid-century modern feel.
The residence includes a designer-quality galley kitchen as well as several bedrooms and vintage-inspired bathrooms, according to Variety.
In addition to the main farmhouse, the ranch includes a barn/guesthouse, a screening room with a wet bar, a film/art studio and a yoga room.
