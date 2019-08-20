Mark Cuban convinced his high school guidance counselor to let him skip senior year and start college early

"Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban knew he wanted to be "a business guy" as early as high school, he told podcast host Corby Davidson on an episode of "Your Turn with Corby Davidson."

But he felt limited in the business-related classes he could take at his school: "The only thing they had was an economics class for seniors," the Pittsburgh native said. "They wouldn't let take me it, so I said, 'F--- it, I'm going to see how smart I am,' and went to the University of Pittsburgh at night for my junior year."

He decided to enroll in classes at Pitt and took a bus to and from campus, which was 10 miles from his home, on weeknights.

Cuban did well enough that he figured he could skip his senior year of high school and go straight to college: "I took my college credits from Pitt and my guidance counselor was like, 'OK, we'll work it out,' and they let me graduate using my college credits," Cuban told Davidson.

At 17, he started his freshman year of college at Pitt. "I just wanted to challenge myself," he said.