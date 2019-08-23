Lakers' trainer says Kobe 'wasn't the most talented guy out there'—here's why he succeeded

If anyone knows Kobe Bryant well, it's the guy who helped keep him in shape for two decades.

Throughout his NBA career, which spanned 20 years and garnered five championship rings before he retired in 2016, Bryant worked alongside long-time Lakers head trainer Gary Vitti.

Vitti, who has also retired, joined podcast host and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame photographer Andrew D. Bernstein this week on an episode of Legends of Sport to discuss his upcoming book, "32 Years of Titles and Tears from the Best Seat in the House: What I Learned about Happiness, Greatness, Leadership and the Evolution of Sports Science."

He writes quite a bit about Bryant in the book, specifically about where his success came from.

"He was talented, but what if I told you he wasn't the most talented guy out there?" Vitti says on the podcast. "I'm telling you, and I've had them all, there's nothing really special about Kobe. I mean he's a big guy, but he's not that big. He was quick, but he's not that quick. He's fast, he wasn't that fast. He was powerful, but he wasn't that powerful. I mean, there were other players that had more talent than he did, so what was there about him that more talented players had zero rings and he ended up with five?"