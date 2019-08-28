Half of British millennials can't afford to attend weddings — here's how guests can keep costs down

Wedding season is in full swing — but with the average cost of attending a wedding this year hitting £391 ($477), many British millennials are opting to turn down invitations.

According to research from apartment share website SpareRoom, one in three U.K. adults have turned down wedding invitations because it was too expensive to attend. Among millennials — those aged between 25 and 34 — that number increased to almost half.

SpareRoom surveyed 1,000 British renters throughout August.

Its findings also showed that a third of millennials were falling into debt to attend their friends' weddings, with one in six having had to move out of their homes after spending too much and being unable to pay their rent.

But for many young people, there was an element of social pressure when it came to attending — 62% of millennials had lost friendships after saying no to a wedding for financial reasons, according to the study.

Most people agreed that an outfit for the event was the costliest part of being a wedding guest, followed by accommodation. Pre-wedding festivities like attending bachelor and bachelorette parties were named the third biggest expense for wedding guests.

In May, research published by American Express showed that Brits spent an average of £391 to attend a wedding in 2019, a third more than they spent last year.

The study showed that the average Brit would spend £68 on an outfit for a wedding this year, up from £50 in 2018.

As a nation, the U.K. would spend an estimated £5.5 billion attending weddings in 2019, according to American Express.

The financial effects of going to weddings are also being felt across the Atlantic. According to an April study by Bankrate, a fifth of Americans have declined a wedding invitation because they couldn't afford to go.