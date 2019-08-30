Get $30 off at Amazon with just 1 Amex point with this limited-time offer

Amazon has a generous promotional offer available to American Express cardholders worth $30. Targeted customers can receive an invite to receive $30 off a $60 purchase at Amazon.com when you pay with Membership Rewards® points.

If you haven't received an invite for this offer, you may still qualify by clicking the activation link. (You need to be logged into your Amazon account when you click the link.) I didn't receive an invite but was able to access the promotion via that link. If you've used this offer in the past, you may not qualify again. You can also Google "American Express Amazon deal" for the link.

The offer is available through Dec. 31, 2019. However, Amazon has the discretion to end the offer at any time, which may be the case for popular deals. It's generally best to act fast on these promotions.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you need to link an Amex card that earns Membership Rewards® points to your Amazon account. Cards that qualify include the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Platinum Card®.

After you activate the offer, add at least $60 worth of goods to your shopping cart. I chose to add a $60 Whole Foods gift card.

Once you finish shopping, proceed to checkout. To use the promotion, select your linked Amex card as the payment method and elect to use Membership Reward points. The beauty of this offer is that you can use as little as one point and still get $30 off your eligible purchase. To select only one point, enter $0.01 as the amount of points you want to apply.

You should see the $30 discount applied to your total as an "AmEx Promotion" as well as a penny deducted for the one Membership Reward point you redeemed.

You can also see the discount applied under the shipment details.

Like any targeted offer, additional terms apply.

