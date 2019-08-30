The 12 US colleges that pay off the most for sports fans

No country takes college sports quite as seriously as the United States. Today, schools across the country spend millions funding college sports teams from football to fencing. As a result, sports have become synonymous with the college experience, and many students choose colleges based on the teams they love.

"People tend to get fixated on colleges and universities that they may have heard about, that they've seen on Saturday Football or during March Madness," Jon Marcus, higher education editor at education-focused nonprofit news organization The Hechinger Report, tells CNBC Make It. "Those kinds of influences hugely drive applications to colleges and universities."

But as the cost of college remains high, choosing a school solely based on its sports program isn't smart (particularly if you'll be cheering from the stands). When CNBC Make It created a list of the U.S. colleges that pay off the most we found that many of the top-ranking programs had strong athletics programs and also paid off for students.

To develop our list of the top colleges that pay off, we identified the true net cost of each college for the typical American student — including tuition, fees, books, supplies and other expenses — after subtracting scholarships and grants. Using data from Tuition Tracker, we looked at the net cost for students from families making between $48,001 and $75,000.

Then, using data from PayScale's College Salary Report, we divided net cost by graduates' expected annual earnings. (You can read our full methodology here.)

To spotlight the schools providing the best value for students who want to study at a college with a successful sports program, we took a look at data from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to see which schools on our list won Division I championships during the 2018-2019 school year. Eight schools on our list managed to keep costs low for students, graduate high-earning alumni and win Division I championships last school year.

We also included schools that are in one of the super-competitive athletic conferences known as the Power Five: the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the Big 10, the Big 12, the Pacific-12 (Pac-12) and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Stanford University, which is No. 1 on our list of the top U.S. colleges that pay off, claimed the most Division I NCAA championships last year of any school on our list, with six wins.

Of course, when many students think of college sports they think of football. While reigning football champions, Clemson, did not make our list, basketball fans should be heartened to know that the University of Virginia is home to the best men's basketball team in the U.S. and also ranks highly on our list for keeping costs low for middle-income students and producing high-earning graduates.

Here are 12 U.S. colleges that pay off for sports fans, in alphabetical order: