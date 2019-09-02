This map shows how much a cheeseburger costs in every US state

As summer comes to a close, many Americans will take advantage of Labor Day weekend for one last cookout. But those firing up the grill in Hawaii will be paying a slight premium for their homecooked cheeseburgers, at $2.95 per sandwich. In Arizona, however, it only costs $2.34 per cheeseburger, more than 60 cents cheaper.

That's according to new data from deal site Simple Thrifty Living, which found the average cost of a cheeseburger in every U.S. state, by comparing local prices from national or regional retailers for 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, Heinz ketchup, French's mustard, Hellmann's mayo, a sweet onion, a tomato, pickles and lettuce.

Here are the proportions of each ingredient the site used to represent a standard burger:

1/4 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon ketchup

1 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon mayo

1/5 of the onion

1/4 of the tomato

1 ounce pickles

1/8 of the lettuce

1 hamburger bun

1 slice of cheese

How does your state stack up? Check out the map below: