How to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded, Hurricane Dorian, has devastated the Bahamas, leaving at least seven dead and tens of thousands of homes and businesses destroyed, according to reports. Entire communities have reportedly been "wiped out," and aid agencies estimate that tens of thousands of people will need support. "We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country's history," Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told a news conference. "No effort or resources will be held back." Agencies are mobilizing to offer disaster relief assistance. Here's what you can do to help.

Do some research

While it's normal to want to help in any way possible in the aftermath of such a tragedy, experts advise the kind-hearted to be careful: Scams abound after natural disasters. Before giving to an organization, crowd-funding effort or social media post claiming to be from a victim of the hurricane, research whoever is behind it. The Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance says it's best to stick to donating to experienced disaster relief organizations, particularly immediately after a disaster occurs. "See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas," the BBB advises. "Unless the charity already has skilled operations in the affected areas, it may be difficult to provide assistance quickly and effectively. See if the charity's website or appeal clearly describes what the charity can do to address immediate relief needs as well as longer-term recovery needs." It's best to research established organizations on a site like Charity Navigator or Guidestar, and donate through its website directly, rather than through an email or other medium, which could be a scam. Make sure you understand exactly how your donation will be used. "Some charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations. If so, you may want to consider 'avoiding the middleman' and give directly to charities that have a presence in the region," notes the BBB. In the case of crowd-funding, it's best to give to a person you actually know, rather than a random individual on the internet. The Federal Trade Commission offers more tips here. If you suspect someone is running a scam relief effort, you can report it to your state's Attorney General's office. Don't miss: Hurricane Dorian is churning northward, lashing the US Southeast. How homeowners can prepare for insurance claims