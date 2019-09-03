A signal of climate change: Hurricane Dorian stalls in Bahamas, causing total destruction

Hurricane Dorian has hammered the Bahamas for a day and a half in a devastating onslaught that's flooded neighborhoods, destroyed homes and left five people dead.

The slow-moving Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, is stalled out and barely moving as it pummels Abaco and Grand Bahama. The storm's stalling has raised questions about the impact of climate change on producing more intense and slower moving hurricanes.

"It is no coincidence that the strongest storms on record globally, in both hemispheres ... have all happened during the last few years when global sea surface temperatures have been at record levels," said Michael Mann, a climate scientist and director of Penn State's Earth System Science Center.

"Human-caused climate change is visibly intensifying hurricanes and increasing the damage they are doing," he added.

Recent research shows that climate change is triggering more intense tropical storms that produce more rainfall and flooding. While global warming doesn't necessarily increase the total number of hurricanes, it does make those storms stronger and more deadly, according to National Climate Assessment reports.

Now, hurricanes are increasingly starting to stall when they make landfall, wreaking havoc on targeted areas. Exactly how the stalling storms are connected with global warming is still an area of debate among scientists.

The pace of tropical storms making landfall has slowed during the last few decades, which has lead to greater rainfall and flooding in affected areas, according to a 2018 study by Jim Kossin of the University of Wisconsin. A 2019 study from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also showed that North Atlantic hurricanes have been moving slower and stalling more over the past seven decades.

"Dorian stalling is consistent with the long-term trend driven by climate change," said Jeff Nesbit, executive director of Climate Nexus and author of "This Is the Way the World Ends."

"But scientists will have to analyze whether the particular weather patterns holding Dorian in place are consistent with dynamics driven by climate change."

The evidence of increased stalling was apparent with Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which flooded parts of Houston with 60 inches of rainfall after the storm stalled out when it hit the land. Furthermore, Hurricane Florence stalled in 2018, inundating parts of North Carolina's coast.