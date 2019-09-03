A signal of climate change: Hurricane Dorian stalls in Bahamas, causing total destruction

Walmart is also asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed.Retailread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.Marketsread more
The southeastern U.S. is bracing for the storm's arrival as it is expected to hit parts of the coast by mid-week.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Walmart on Tuesday announced major changes to its stance on ammunition sales, following two deadly and "horrific" shootings at Walmart stores over the summer.Retailread more
Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about climate change impact on more intense and slow moving storms.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines are among the companies changing plans for travelers due to Hurricane Dorian.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
"What we commonly call a 'kiss-and-tell' now, I don't think that's the right thing to do," Mattis says.Politicsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Days when President Donald Trump tweets a lot are associated with negative stock market returns, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Tuesday.Marketsread more
Hurricane Dorian has hammered the Bahamas for a day and a half in a devastating onslaught that's flooded neighborhoods, destroyed homes and left five people dead.
The slow-moving Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, is stalled out and barely moving as it pummels Abaco and Grand Bahama. The storm's stalling has raised questions about the impact of climate change on producing more intense and slower moving hurricanes.
"It is no coincidence that the strongest storms on record globally, in both hemispheres ... have all happened during the last few years when global sea surface temperatures have been at record levels," said Michael Mann, a climate scientist and director of Penn State's Earth System Science Center.
"Human-caused climate change is visibly intensifying hurricanes and increasing the damage they are doing," he added.
Recent research shows that climate change is triggering more intense tropical storms that produce more rainfall and flooding. While global warming doesn't necessarily increase the total number of hurricanes, it does make those storms stronger and more deadly, according to National Climate Assessment reports.
Now, hurricanes are increasingly starting to stall when they make landfall, wreaking havoc on targeted areas. Exactly how the stalling storms are connected with global warming is still an area of debate among scientists.
The pace of tropical storms making landfall has slowed during the last few decades, which has lead to greater rainfall and flooding in affected areas, according to a 2018 study by Jim Kossin of the University of Wisconsin. A 2019 study from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also showed that North Atlantic hurricanes have been moving slower and stalling more over the past seven decades.
"Dorian stalling is consistent with the long-term trend driven by climate change," said Jeff Nesbit, executive director of Climate Nexus and author of "This Is the Way the World Ends."
"But scientists will have to analyze whether the particular weather patterns holding Dorian in place are consistent with dynamics driven by climate change."
The evidence of increased stalling was apparent with Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which flooded parts of Houston with 60 inches of rainfall after the storm stalled out when it hit the land. Furthermore, Hurricane Florence stalled in 2018, inundating parts of North Carolina's coast.
Now, the trend is apparent with Dorian, which has parked itself over the Bahamas at a near-standstill, releasing sustained winds as high as 180 miles per hour.
Hurricanes are steered and carried by large-scale wind flows. If those winds slow down or change directions, it impacts how fast hurricanes move and where they end up hitting land.
"We are seeing a trend, for example Harvey, Florence and now Dorian, for hurricanes to stall after they make landfall. There may be a climate change connection here, though the science is still being debated," Mann said.
Global warming has also increased water temperatures, creating a higher potential for tropical cyclones to develop. As humans continue to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, research shows that the likelihood of more intense storm activity will increase.
"Dorian is near perfect from a meteorological perspective, horrific from a threat perspective. And undoubtedly fueled by bathtub-warm sea surface temperatures tied to human-caused climate change," Mann said.
While the exact toll of Dorian's destruction in the Bahamas will not be clear until the storm passes and rescue crews can enter the island, it's already apparent that recovery could take years and cause insurance industry losses of up to $25 billion, according to analysts at UBS.
As many as 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been destroyed or severely damaged, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. The tourism industry on the island will also be impacted, leaving a deficit in economic funding to the area.
"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of our northern Bahamas," Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told a news conference on Monday. "Our mission and focus now is search, rescue and recovery."
Dorian was expected to move towards Florida at the end of the day, before hitting the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by late Thursday. Nine counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuations.