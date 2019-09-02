Hurricane Dorian could cost insurers $25 billion, UBS says

The proportion of Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods that took effect on Sunday only account for about one third of more than 5,000 product lines listed.China Economyread more
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit on October 31 "do or die, come what may."Europe Politicsread more
China's manufacturing activity expanded in August, according to results of a private survey released on Monday amid the country's escalating trade war with the U.S.China Economyread more
The temporary measures allow the government to restrict foreign currency purchases following a sharp drop in the super-sensitive peso.World Marketsread more
Sterling fell Monday following dismal manufacturing data and speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be planning a general election.Europe Politicsread more
President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...Investingread more
Thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and public transportation routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday, saying they hope to draw the world's attention to...Asia Economyread more
The U.S.-China trade war — which has hit business sentiment and roiled financial markets — is often cited as a major risk to global growth.World Economyread more
The Monetary Authority of Singapore will distribute up to five digital banking licenses for non-banking entities to provide financial services to retail customers and SMEs.Technologyread more
China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production,...China Economyread more
"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.Traderead more
Hurricane Dorian, which battered the Bahamas early on Monday, could cause insurance industry losses of up to $25 billion, according to analysts at UBS.
Dorian, the second-strongest Atlantic storm on record, was forecast to pound the archipelago through the day, then move slowly towards the east U.S. coast, where authorities ordered more than a million people evacuated in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.
UBS analysts updated their model to reflect a wider potential industry insured loss range of $5 billion to $40 billion and raised their base case to $25 billion from $15 billion, with solvency capital at risk.
The analysts estimate about $70 billion of natural catastrophe losses for 2019 and added this could erode excess capital and raise prices.
Insurers faced record bills from hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires of over $135 billion in 2017 and got some relief in 2018.
UBS named Swiss Re as its least preferred stock and said its second buy-back was unlikely, with Lancashire, Beazley and SCOR set to gain most from an uptick in prices.