This $65 million estate was in a Britney Spears video—it has its own polo field and nightclub

In the heart of an ultra-wealthy, celebrity-filled enclave in California sits one of the priciest and unique pieces of real estate on the state's coastline.

Main residence at Bella Vista Polo Ranch Three D Media

Britney Spears fans may recognize the massive estate from its starring role opposite the pop icon in her video for the hit single "Radar."

Britney Spears arrives at Bella Vista Polo Ranch in "Radar" music video.

In the music video, the songstress rolls up the estate's private drive in a convertible to watch her love-interest play polo from a terrace above the field.

Britney Spears watches match at Bella Vista Polo Ranch in "Radar" music video

In real life, the estate is known as the "Bella Vista Polo Ranch" and has a world class, 10-acre polo field on the property.

Main residence in foreground and 10-acre grassy polo field in backyard.

The estate is located on Montecito Ranch Lane in Summerland, California, a tiny town of 1,448 residents on the border of Montecito. The owners are financier Pat Nesbitt and his wife Ursula. Mr Nesbitt is the Chairman of Windsor Capital Group, the largest private owner of Embassy Suites Hotel chain and also served as executive director of the World Polo Championships, and is an award-winning player himself.

A night view of the main residence entryway. Three D Media

The couple is asking $65 million for the 20-acre compound that includes 11 bedrooms and 14 full baths across a total of 43,000 square feet of living space. Here are a few of the estate's extraordinary features: There is a 128-foot infinity pool, where parts of Britney's video were shot.

View of main residence and infinity pool

The pool looks even more inviting by night.

Night view of the infinity pool. Three D Media

The Mediterranean-style main residence is 12,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms...

Master bedroom suite.

...and eight full-bathrooms, including his and hers master baths.

His master bath.

Her master bath

There are also his and hers walk-in closets.

Her walk-in closet. Three D Media

Off the master suite, a walkway leads to a secluded outdoor bathtub surrounded by lush greenery.

The master suite's hidden outdoor bath.

There's a formal dining room with table-service for 14 guests.

Dining room in main residence.

And the massive living room, which doubles as a grand ballroom for parties, is filled with pricey French furnishings.

The home's massive living room doubles as a ballroom.

"You don't get a ballroom more beautiful than this," says Nesbitt's listing agent Shawn Elliot of NestSeekers. "Check out the attention to detail. Check out the ceiling detail. I mean, the window treatments alone in this room: $250,000."

Another view of the home's living room space and custom window treatments.

The French theme continues in the Nesbitt's mirrored breakfast room.

Mirrored breakfast room. Three D Media

On the lower level of the mega-home there's a spot for 20 to Netflix and chill in style.

The movie theatre is outfitted with leather recliners. Three D Media

There's also a sports bar.

The home's sports bar. Three D Media

The wine tasting room decor evokes "Game of Thrones."

Wine tasting room. Three D Media

The climate-controlled wine cellar has space for 5,000 bottles.

Wine cellar. Three D Media

And one of Ursula Nesbitt's favorite spots in the home is her bi-level dance club that can host a party for 200.

Ursala Nesbit's private dance club. Three D Media

Her personal party zone is known as "Ursula's Disco" on Instagram.

Mr. Nesbitt has a library...

The view from the desk in Mr. Nesbit's library. Three D Media

...with a secret doorway hidden in the wall of bookcases behind his desk. (The exact location is revealed in the video at the top of this article.)

The library has a secret door hidden in the bookcase

The Nesbitt's personal polo clubhouse is a short ride up the estate's private drive.

View of the polo clubhouse from the field. Three D Media

The two-story private club is one of Mr Nesbitt's favorite places to spend time and the brass sculpture of the horse and rider outside the club bears a striking resemblance to the owner. "During a live polo match, my client had an artist take a photo of him and then turn it into this quarter-million-dollar bronze statue," Elliot tells CNBC.

View of Bella Vista Ranch's private polo club with bronze statue of Mr. Nesbit out front. Three D Media

The club includes a mahogany-clad home office, conference room and two bedrooms.

Inside the lounge in the polo clubhouse. Three D Media

Mr. Nesbit's home office inside his polo clubhouse. Three D Media

There is also a lounge area...

A lounge area in the polo clubhouse. Three D Media

...and outdoor dining areas.

One of the outdoor dining areas with a fantastic view of polo field. Three D Media

The club is connected to accommodations for more than a dozen horses.

The polo clubhouse stables. Three D Media

Nesbitt, who built his fortune on his passion for investing in real estate, tells CNBC, "This property's really at the intersection of two great passions of mine. I got involved in the sport of polo and it became a passion of mine. And here I merged those two passions together. I built my own home and I built the polo field in an extremely beautiful setting."

View of the main residence from the polo field. Three D Media

He is so obsessed with the sport, he tells CNBC, he even created a spot to view tournaments from underwater: "The infinity pool actually has windows in it. So if you wanted to watch a polo match in scuba gear, you can do that."

The writer of this article takes his job very seriously and dove into the pool with a water-proof camera so you could see one of the two underwater windows. Ray Parisi for CNBC

And the owner recently added a helicopter hangar to the estate and is working on a permit to land on the driveway in hopes of making the ranch more attractive to buyers who live and work in L.A.

The driveway does double-duty as a helipad with a hangar for the chopper. Three D Media

"For the person who's lucky enough to buy this house, to have a helipad, to have a hangar, and have the ability to be in L.A. in less than 30 minutes, priceless," Elliot tells CNBC

The driveway helipad is marked by a giant "H" and yes that's Hermes-orange. Three D Media

Steps away from the helipad is a driving range...

The driving range adjacent to the polo field. Three D Media

...and beautiful Japanese and English gardens.

A dining area in one of the home's many gardens. Three D Media

There are also meandering horse trails and duck ponds.

One of several gardens on the estate. Three D Media

The Nesbitts tell CNBC they're selling because they want to downsize, but they love this part of Santa Barbara County so much they're currently building a smaller home not far from the ranch.

View of polo field from terrace of main residence. Three D Media