This $65 million estate was in a Britney Spears video—it has its own polo field and nightclub

In the heart of an ultra-wealthy, celebrity-filled enclave in California sits one of the priciest and unique pieces of real estate on the state's coastline.
Britney Spears fans may recognize the massive estate from its starring role opposite the pop icon in her video for the hit single "Radar."
In the music video, the songstress rolls up the estate's private drive in a convertible to watch her love-interest play polo from a terrace above the field.
In real life, the estate is known as the "Bella Vista Polo Ranch" and has a world class, 10-acre polo field on the property.
The estate is located on Montecito Ranch Lane in Summerland, California, a tiny town of 1,448 residents on the border of Montecito. The owners are financier Pat Nesbitt and his wife Ursula. Mr Nesbitt is the Chairman of Windsor Capital Group, the largest private owner of Embassy Suites Hotel chain and also served as executive director of the World Polo Championships, and is an award-winning player himself.
The couple is asking $65 million for the 20-acre compound that includes 11 bedrooms and 14 full baths across a total of 43,000 square feet of living space.
Here are a few of the estate's extraordinary features:
There is a 128-foot infinity pool, where parts of Britney's video were shot.
The pool looks even more inviting by night.
The Mediterranean-style main residence is 12,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms...
...and eight full-bathrooms, including his and hers master baths.
There are also his and hers walk-in closets.
Off the master suite, a walkway leads to a secluded outdoor bathtub surrounded by lush greenery.
There's a formal dining room with table-service for 14 guests.
And the massive living room, which doubles as a grand ballroom for parties, is filled with pricey French furnishings.
"You don't get a ballroom more beautiful than this," says Nesbitt's listing agent Shawn Elliot of NestSeekers. "Check out the attention to detail. Check out the ceiling detail. I mean, the window treatments alone in this room: $250,000."
The French theme continues in the Nesbitt's mirrored breakfast room.
On the lower level of the mega-home there's a spot for 20 to Netflix and chill in style.
There's also a sports bar.
The wine tasting room decor evokes "Game of Thrones."
The climate-controlled wine cellar has space for 5,000 bottles.
And one of Ursula Nesbitt's favorite spots in the home is her bi-level dance club that can host a party for 200.
Her personal party zone is known as "Ursula's Disco" on Instagram.
Mr. Nesbitt has a library...
...with a secret doorway hidden in the wall of bookcases behind his desk. (The exact location is revealed in the video at the top of this article.)
The Nesbitt's personal polo clubhouse is a short ride up the estate's private drive.
The two-story private club is one of Mr Nesbitt's favorite places to spend time and the brass sculpture of the horse and rider outside the club bears a striking resemblance to the owner.
"During a live polo match, my client had an artist take a photo of him and then turn it into this quarter-million-dollar bronze statue," Elliot tells CNBC.
The club includes a mahogany-clad home office, conference room and two bedrooms.
There is also a lounge area...
...and outdoor dining areas.
The club is connected to accommodations for more than a dozen horses.
Nesbitt, who built his fortune on his passion for investing in real estate, tells CNBC, "This property's really at the intersection of two great passions of mine. I got involved in the sport of polo and it became a passion of mine. And here I merged those two passions together. I built my own home and I built the polo field in an extremely beautiful setting."
He is so obsessed with the sport, he tells CNBC, he even created a spot to view tournaments from underwater: "The infinity pool actually has windows in it. So if you wanted to watch a polo match in scuba gear, you can do that."
And the owner recently added a helicopter hangar to the estate and is working on a permit to land on the driveway in hopes of making the ranch more attractive to buyers who live and work in L.A.
"For the person who's lucky enough to buy this house, to have a helipad, to have a hangar, and have the ability to be in L.A. in less than 30 minutes, priceless," Elliot tells CNBC
Steps away from the helipad is a driving range...
...and beautiful Japanese and English gardens.
There are also meandering horse trails and duck ponds.
The Nesbitts tell CNBC they're selling because they want to downsize, but they love this part of Santa Barbara County so much they're currently building a smaller home not far from the ranch.
While they're still living here, Mr. Nesbitt says he doesn't take any of it for granted. "Every morning I wake up, pinch myself to make sure I haven't died and gone to heaven."
