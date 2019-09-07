Here's how much money the women's US Open champion will earn

The fourth and final tennis Grand Slam of the year is also the most lucrative: At the 2019 U.S. Open, $57.2 million will be awarded in total, with the largest prizes going to the singles champions.

The winner of the women's final on Saturday — Serena Williams, 37, and Bianca Andreescu, 19, face off in Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4 p.m. ET — will collect a $3.85 million check. The runner-up will earn about half that amount: $1.9 million.

It's Andreescu's first time competing at the U.S. Open and in a Grand Slam final. If the Canadian teen wins, she'll become the first player in the Open era, which began in 1968, to take the title in her U.S. Open debut. She has a tough task ahead of her, though: Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, will be playing in her 10th U.S. Open final.

Their career earnings are just as lopsided as their Grand Slam victories: Williams has earned more than $90 million in prize money in the 24 years she's been on the WTA Tour, while Andreescu has collected $2.4 million in the few years she's been a professional.

The total payout for the 2019 Open is much higher than in 1968, the start of tennis' professional era. The first U.S. Open awarded a total of $100,000 in prize money. Only 6% of that, $6,000, went to the women's champion, Virginia Wade.

Since then, the prize money has skyrocketed, and women achieved pay parity in 1973, when both champions received checks for $25,000. The men's and women's champions earned six figures for the first time in 1983 ($120,000) and seven figures for the first time in 2003 ($1,000,000).