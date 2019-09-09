These are the top 5 universities in America, according to US News & World Report

For more than three decades, U.S. News and World Report has ranked thousands of colleges and universities.

This year, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 1,400 schools, including student outcomes, class size and spending per student and found that top-ranking schools all excel at graduating students on time.

"This year marks the 35th edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings," Kim Castro chief content officer at U.S. News tells CNBC Make It over email. "In that time, we've found the best institutions to be ones committed to academically and financially supporting their students through graduation."

Across the U.S., many colleges struggle to help students graduate on time. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, just 41% of first-time full-time college students earn a bachelor's degree in four years, and 59% earn a bachelor's in six years. Among low-income students who receive Pell Grants, four and six-year graduation rates are even lower.

Taking longer than the standard four years to graduate can drive up the cost of attending college significantly, and many of these students are ultimately left with the debt of a college education without the degree.

However, the top ranked schools on U.S. News' list graduate the vast majority of students within six years, helping students minimize the cost — and maximize the benefits — of college. Here are the top five U.S. universities of 2020, according to U.S. News: