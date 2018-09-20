The best colleges in the US all have this one thing in common                                                       

Last week, U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of the best universities in the country. The schools at the top of the list are all household-names. Princeton University earned first-place while Harvard University, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Chicago and Yale University follow closely.

All of these schools have a crucial thing in common: sky-high graduation rates. Prospective students often overlook graduation rates when they are considering colleges, but they can be incredibly important measures of a school's quality and cost.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, just 40 percent of first-time full-time students earn a bachelor's degree in four years, and only 59 percent earn their bachelor's in six years. With more than half of students struggling to graduate in four years, most students are forced to take — and pay for — extra years of college.

Here are the six-year graduation rates at the six best schools in the country according to U.S. News: