These are the top 5 liberal arts colleges in America, according to US News & World Report

You don't have to go to an Ivy League university or a giant flagship state school to get a great college education.

When U.S. News and World Report analyzed data from nearly 1,400 schools they found that many liberal arts colleges — schools that focus almost exclusively on undergraduate education and award at least 50% of their degrees in the arts and sciences — provide students with a top-notch education.

U.S. News considered factors like student outcomes, class size and spending per student to rank the best liberal arts colleges in the U.S.

Five schools in particular stood out. Each boasts a high six-year graduation rate and low student-to-faculty ratio, giving students the opportunity to build strong bonds with their professors. Here are the top five American liberal arts colleges of 2020, according to U.S. News: