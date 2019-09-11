For the first time in U.S. history, minorities make up the most new hires aged 25 to 54 – and women are driving the trend

Minorities are making history, entering the workforce in larger numbers than ever.

The Washington Post analyzed Labor Department data extending back to the 1970s and found that last year, new "working-age" hires were mostly people of color, outnumbering white hires. The Post defines these new hires as people within the "prime working age" of 25 to 54.

The wave of female minorities getting jobs, as white baby boomers retire, has helped drive this historic trend, The Post notes. Their analysis shows that minority women increasingly began working in 2015, and their numbers have grown since.

According to the Labor Department data, the number of people employed increased by 5.2 million since the end of 2016, and ethnic and racial minorities make up 4.5 million of that number.

Minority families on average have long had less wealth than their white counterparts, but could be more financially stable with this latest trend. The Post reports that the big question will be seeing how long minorities can stay employed in high numbers, given the signs of a slowing economy and job growth.

The 2016 Federal Reserve data that the Post cites reveals the typical white family household had the highest level of median family wealth, with a net worth (the difference between families' gross assets and their liabilities) exceeding $170,000. Meanwhile, the typical African-American or Latino family household had a net worth falling below $21,000.