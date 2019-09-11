Majority of college students say student-athletes should be paid, survey finds

Fans cheer for Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of their game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 14, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina.

For years, proposals to pay college athletes have drawn polarizing responses. Athletes such as LeBron James and Richard Sherman and politicians such as Senators Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders have expressed their support for allowing students to make money during their college careers. College and athletics administrators have mostly rebuked the idea. "College athletes are workers," says Sanders. "College athletics is about college students playing other college students, not employees playing employees," Mark Emmert, NCAA president tells CBS Sports. Most college students, however, are in agreement. According to a recent survey of 2,501 college students by polling platform College Pulse, a majority of students support initiatives to pay college athletes. "With the debate over paying college student-athletes heating up in California and across the country, we wanted to see where students stand on the issue that directly impacts their campuses and classmates," Terren Klein, CEO of College Pulse tells CNBC Make It in a statement. "What we found is that the majority of students are in favor of paying student-athletes and give overwhelming support for allowing student-athletes to profit off their name and image."

Duke forward Zion Williamson holds his knee after injuring himself and damaging his shoe during the opening moments of the game in the first half on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The injury sparked a debate about compensation for college athletes. Chuck Liddy | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

The student-focused analytics company asked students about several potential models of compensation for college athletes. Thirty-eight percent of students said they favor, and 15% said they strongly favor, allowing universities to pay college athletes a salary, meaning that more than half (53%) of all students polled were in support of compensating college athletes. Among athletes, support for such a policy is significantly higher, with 40% of athletes polled strongly in favor and 31% in favor. Support was lowest among white students. An estimated 51% of white students said they favor or strongly favor paying student-athletes a salary, while 52% of Hispanic students, 56% of Asian students and 61% of Black students said they favor or strongly favor paying student-athletes a salary. College Pulse also asked students how they thought distributing salaries to student-athletes should work. Sixty percent of those polled said that salaries should be paid to all athletes, and 38% said salaries should only be paid to athletes playing sports that bring in revenue. Women were more likely than men (65% compared to 52%) to support paying all athletes. When asked whether athletes should be allowed to profit off their likeness, support was even higher. About 77% of all students said they favor or strongly favor that policy and 81% of athletes said the same. An overwhelming 80% of all students and 83% of athletes agreed that college athletes should be paid if their image is used for purposes such as selling merchandise.

NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks to the media during media day for the 2018 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome on March 29, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

