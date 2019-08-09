50% of teachers surveyed say they've considered quitting, blaming pay, stress and lack of respect

From West Virginia to California, teachers across the U.S. have mounted large-scale strikes in recent years, demanding higher pay, better working conditions and better learning conditions for their students.

A report released this week captures just how extreme their frustrations have become. Half of teachers surveyed say they have recently considered quitting teaching.

PDK International, a professional association for educators, polled 2,389 American adults, including 1,083 parents of school-age children and 556 public school teachers — 50% of those 556 teachers say they have considered leaving the profession.

This is the 51st year PDK has conducted the survey but this is the first year teachers have been asked about their plans to quit. Joan Richardson, who oversaw the poll, says it's clear that the teaching profession is becoming less attractive to Americans.

"We ask parents whether they want their children to become teachers and when we started asking that question in 1969 there was good support from parents for having their children enter the teaching profession," she tells CNBC Make It. "But when we asked the same question in 2018, for the first time, a majority of parents said they did not want their children to become teachers."

She says the attitudes of those currently employed as teachers are similar.

"This year, when we asked teachers whether they wanted their own children to follow them into the profession, a majority of them said they did not," says Richardson. "We do see a shift over time. As the teaching profession has become a lot more difficult, we've seen a lot less interest in the part of both the public and on the part of teachers in encouraging others to follow them into the profession."

High school teachers were the most likely to say they have considered quitting, with 61% saying they have thought about leaving the profession. "I am not just considering it. I am getting out," said one teacher quoted in the report. "There is no support. We are asked to do too much for too little money. We are treated like trash by administrators, students, parents and the district."

Of those who said they have considered quitting, 22% said inadequate pay and benefits were to blame. About 60% of all teachers surveyed said their pay is unfair.