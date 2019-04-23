Elizabeth Warren's $1.25 trillion education plan aims to end the cycle of student debt—here's how

I’m calling for universal free college and the cancellation of student loan debt for more than 95% of Americans. This is the kind of big, structural change we need to make sure our kids have opportunity in this country. pic.twitter.com/KERw3APDMo

Free community college has become an increasingly popular policy among progressive politicians. In 2015, President Barack Obama proposed a national policy that would make two years of community college free for all eligible students.

"No hardworking student should be stuck in the red," said Obama during his final State of the Union address in 2017. "We've actually got to cut the cost of college. Providing two years of community college at no cost for every responsible student is one of the best ways to do that."

Today, at least 17 states offer tuition-free community college for residents.

Warren's proposal also emphasizes the benefits — beyond reducing future student debt — that free public university would have on future and current college students.

"We expect everyone but the wealthy to take on mountains of debt if they want to get a post-secondary education. This is closing off opportunities for generations of Americans and widening this country's racial wealth gap," Warren wrote. "The cost of college deters people from attending college."

She also argues that eliminating tuition and fees at public institutions would help increase graduation rates, especially among low-income students. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, just 40 percent of first-time full-time students earn a bachelor's degree in four years, and only 59 percent earn their bachelor's in six years.

With more than half of students struggling to graduate in four years, most students are forced to take — and pay for — extra years of college.