Elizabeth Warren's $1.25 trillion education plan aims to end the cycle of student debt—here's how

On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren released an ambitious $1.25 trillion education proposal that would address rising college costs and the student debt crisis.
"Higher education opened a million doors for me," the senator wrote in a Medium post introducing the plan. "It's how the daughter of a janitor in a small town in Oklahoma got to become a teacher, a law school professor, a U.S. Senator, and eventually, a candidate for President of the United States. Today, it's virtually impossible for a young person to find that kind of opportunity."
Her proposal has two key measures, eliminating student debt and providing free college options for all Americans. The policy moves beyond college affordability with the goal of eliminating the cycle of student debt.
Here's how it would work: