Born in 1982, Buttigieg (pronounced "boot-edge-edge") is a millennial. He says his place among the oft-maligned generation, rather than being a hindrance, gives him a sense of urgency and a "personal appreciation of the stakes."

"When your generation is literally the one that will be on the business end of climate change," says Buttigieg, "you just look at things differently."

He thinks it's the proverbial ticking clock of crises like climate change and crushing student debt that's made younger voters more amenable to creative problem-solving and less adverse to policies that might be quickly dismissed by older voters as smacking of socialism.

"In an older generation during the Cold War, you could kill an idea by saying it was socialist," he says. "I think in our generation we just want to know if it's a good idea, and the name-calling doesn't work as much because it doesn't have that same kind of horrifying connotation. It's not just like a kill switch on a substantive debate."

Buttigieg says that many of the major policy decisions being made currently "are going to cash out in my lifetime." He recalls seeing a tweet dismissing the severity of a cavity under the Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica that could threaten the safety of coastal cities around the world — the glacier, the user argued, isn't supposed to collapse for another 50 years. "I might be here in 50 years!" he says. "I definitely will. This is not someone else's problem."

He sees a similar need for immediate ways to address the mounting costs of college — which he says "is too expensive for too many people" — as well as the growing student debt crisis.