Pete Buttigieg officially launches 2020 presidential campaign

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a rising star in the large pool of Democratic presidential hopefuls, officially announced a 2020 presidential bid on Sunday.

"My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete," Buttigieg told a crowd in South Bend, Indiana. "I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for President of the United States."

If elected, he would be the youngest and first openly gay president in America.

The once little-known Midwestern Democrat has grown in popularity since forming an exploratory committee in January. Recent polls from early voting states New Hampshire and Iowa show Buttigieg in third among the Democratic party's voters, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

