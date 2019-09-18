Downton Abbey is listing on Airbnb for $187 — for one night only

Fans of hit TV series Downton Abbey now have the opportunity to live like a "Lord or Lady" for a night at the prestigious stately home.

To mark the release of the "Downton Abbey" movie, the owners of Highclere Castle — the set of the BBC's iconic period drama — have listed their home on Airbnb at a rate of £150 (approx. $187).

In a one-night-only listing, Earl and Lady Carnarvon are inviting one lucky couple to "live like royalty" at their 100,000-square-foot, 300-room estate in Hampshire, England.

The chosen pair will be invited to share dinner with the Earl and Countess in the state dining room, followed by coffee in the library. They will then retire to one of the gallery bedrooms with views overlooking 1,000 acres of parkland.