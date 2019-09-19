This company wants to pay one horror fan $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

There's a new dream — or nightmare, depending on who you ask — job out there, just in time for Halloween.

USDish opened a contest recently for one lucky horror fan to earn $1,300 to binge-watch 13 classic horror films adapted from Stephen King novels.

To secure the prize winnings, the binge-watcher will be asked to complete guided worksheets about their experience, including documenting their feelings before and after the movies, naming favorites, keeping a sleep log and noting whether they were joined by any other viewers. They'll also be encouraged to promote the experience on social media.

The winner will be equipped with a "survival kit" consisting of a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and Stephen King-related merch, as well as a Fitbit to track their heart rate during specific jump scares throughout the movie marathon.

The movie lineup includes "Carrie" (the original or the 2013 remake), "Children of the Corn," "Christine," "Creepshow," "Cujo," "Dreamcatcher," "It" (the original or the 2017 remake), "The Mist," "Pet Sematary" (original or 2019 remake), "Salem's Lot," "The Shining," "Thinner" and "Misery."