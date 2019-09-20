See the portraits of Jeff Bezos and Lin-Manuel Miranda that are headed to the National Portrait Gallery

Portraits of Jeff Bezos and Lin-Manuel Miranda are heading to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15.

The oil-on-canvas painting of the richest person in the world, Amazon CEO Bezos, was commissioned from artist Robert McCurdy. McCurdy also painted billionaire Warren Buffett in 2013 (that portrait is in a private collection).

The photo of "Hamilton" creator Miranda was originally shot for a 2016 Rolling Stone magazine by Mark Seliger.

Other new portrait honorees include former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Vogue's Anna Wintour and chemical engineer Francis. H. Arnold, who in 2018 became the fifth woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

"I'm honored to join the Smithsonian's Portrait Gallery walls this year with a remarkable group of individuals who have inspired movements and shaped communities," Nooyi tweeted Thursday.

Arnold also tweeted her portrait.

"This year's honorees have all made a major contribution to American history and culture," Kim Sajet, director of the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery told CNBC Make It. "They have changed their fields of endeavor—and in some cases created entirely new ones—impacted their communities and set an example to young people in particular that by learning from failure, being creative and tenacious, they can change the world."

The portraits will be a part of the gallery's "Recent Acquisitions" exhibition, which will run through Aug. 30, 2020.

