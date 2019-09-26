Nearly 68% of the world's richest people are 'self-made,' says new report

The vast majority of people who have a lot of money made it themselves, according to a new report released Wednesday from Wealth-X.

The market research firm analyzed the state of the world's ultra-wealthy population — or those with a net worth of $30 million or more. The report, which is based on 2018 data, "showed muted growth" in the number of ultra-wealthy people that year, "rising by 0.8% to 265,490 individuals," says Wealth-X.

Of those folks, 67.7% were self-made, while 23.7% had a combination of inherited and self-created wealth. Only 8.5% of global high-net-worth individuals were categorized as having completely inherited their wealth.

The predominance of self-made wealth over inherited wealth is broadly catalyzed by new opportunities in technology and in emerging economies of the past decade, says Wealth-X.

According to previous data from Wealth-X, 67.4% of the ultra high-net-worth individuals in 2017 were self-made, 21.7% were a combination of self-made, and inherited and 10.9% inherited their wealth. In 2016, 66.4% were self-made, 21.9% were a combination of self-made and inherited, and 11.7% inherited their wealth.

The collective total of the ultra-high-net-worth people in the world is $32.3 trillion, the data showed — and while that money is being made across any number of industries, the primary industry focus for nearly a quarter of them is Banking and Finance (22.9%). The second most prominent industry is Consumer and Business Services (8.5%), and the third most prevalent is Real Estate (7.6%).