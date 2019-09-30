Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares the 8 'rules for success' his dad gave him when he was 21

When Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph graduated from Hamilton College with a degree in geography, his dad passed along some words of wisdom.

"When I was 21 years old, fresh out of college and about to start my first job, my father gave me a handwritten list of instructions," the entrepreneur and author writes on LinkedIn.

Randolph, now 61, still has the list today: "I've passed them on to my own children and the original copy hangs next to my bathroom mirror."

Here's are "Randolph's Rules for Success":

Do at least 10% more than you are asked. Never, ever, to anybody present as fact opinions on things you don't know. Takes great care and discipline. Be courteous and considerate always — up and down. Don't knock, don't complain — stick to constructive, serious criticism. Don't be afraid to make decisions when you have the facts on which to make them. Quantify where possible. Be open-minded but skeptical. Be prompt.

His dad's advice didn't turn him into an overnight success by any means. Randolph, who says he never thought he'd be a tech entrepreneur, started as a failed realtor, he writes on his blog: "When I was 23, I was quite possibly the worst real estate agent in New York. I was working for my mother's agency in Chappaqua, and no one was buying houses. In eight months, I made zero sales. I rented one apartment."