Failing early in your career can make you more successful in the future

"Describe a time when you failed," is a common and tricky prompt that often comes up in job interviews — and for good reason.

According to a new study out of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, your past experiences with failure could predict your career success in the long run.

Researchers analyzed data from scientists who had applied for grants from the National Institutes of Health early in their careers (between 1999 and 2005). They took note of the ones who received funding for research, and the ones whose projects didn't make the cut.

Then, they tracked how many papers those scientists went on to publish over the next decade, and counted how many times those studies were cited in other papers to gauge how successful their research was.

Those in the failure group were 6.1% more likely to publish a "hit" paper than the successful ones. Those who had missed out but stuck it out performed better than those who had instant success, Dashun Wang, study author and associate professor at the Kellogg School of Management tells CNBC Make It.