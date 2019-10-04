These 4 mansions have backyard water parks and insane pools

These four mega-mansions all make a splash when it comes to outdoor living, from an over-the-top water slide, to a haunted water park, and even a luxurious water-filled resort built by pop music superstar Celine Dion.
Take a look at these insane pools.
This french-chateau style mansion in Dallas is a whopping 37,000 square feet.
The owner bought the mansion next door and connected the two homes to create a lavish mega-residence. It includes an indoor basketball court that can be turned into a nightclub.
But outback is where you'll find the estate's most unusual feature: a giant water park that's "haunted."
There's a 750,000-gallon party pool with three giant waterslides, a lazy river and even a water canon station where you can soak your buddies.
There's also a zip line that plunges you into the pool.
But to see the scariest part of this backyard you have to float down the lazy river into the mouth of a menacing skull that leads you into a "haunted grotto," complete with a sound system that pumps in creepy screams and scary sound effects.
As if that's not scary enough, the owner filled the grotto with animatronic mummies, ghosts, bats and ghouls that can pop up and taunt you as you float your way through the spook-fest.
When Celine Dion designed her seaside mansion on Jupiter Island in Florida, she built her children a massive private water park in the backyard.
The diva's secluded 6-acre property has 486 feet of unspoiled beach-front with views of the Atlantic, but that's tiny compared to the water world she built in the backyard.
A full 460,000 gallons of water flows through Dion's trés chic aquatic paradise.
It includes two slides, a swim-up bar,and a lazy river with currents that float you through the private paradise. There are several bridges and three spots that simulate a shoreline like on a real beach — only in Dion's pool there's no sand.
There is also an outdoor fire pit in the center of the infinity pool.
The 18,000-square-foot main house includes an indoor/outdoor living room with walls that open to water-filled backyard.
The island retreat was originally listed for $72.5 million. After some time on the market with no offers, Dion dropped her asking price to $45.5 Million. It eventually sold for just $28 million.
This fancy 11,000-square-foot mansion in Boca Raton, Florida sits on 6.5 acres.
The moment you walk through the doors, its opulent entrance screams elegance, but the home has a wild side hidden outback.
The owners of this estate spent $2.5 million to build a version of their favorite vacation spot in the Bahamas: The Atlantis Resort, in their own backyard.
The massive undertaking took two years to complete.
And just like the Caribbean resort, their private resort has waterslides, and lazy river built into Mayan-style stone structures, with palm trees and cascading water falls.
The 170,000-gallon party pool even has a swim-up bar for sipping champagne.
Real estate broker Senada Adzem, who represented the owners, tells CNBC the home and mini Atlantis in the back sold for $5.5 million.
This 19,000-square-foot modern residence is located on Indian Creek in Miami Beach, Florida
Built into the backyard is a giant pool and a $250,000 waterslide that goes from the master suite on the home's second level straight into the pool below.
The super-slide structure, which includes a glass staircase, weighs several tons and had to be shipped in by barge and craned into the backyard.
If you don't feel like sliding out of bed into your pool, there's also ground floor access from the living room, which has a wall of windows that slide away and open to the backyard oasis.
Real estate broker Eloy Carmenante tells CNBC the home and all furnishing sold for $24 million.
Ray Parisi is senior executive producer and Erica Wright is a producer for CNBC's special projects unit.
