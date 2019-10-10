Rihanna reveals a golden rule for her luxury fashion line

Pop star Rihanna claims her golden rule for her luxury fashion line, Fenty, is that buyers must believe she would wear all the clothing.

"I'm not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it," she said in an interview for the November issue of US Vogue.

"I don't want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that."

She launched the Paris-based line earlier this year, in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, becoming the first woman ever to create a label for the luxury house. Rihanna is also the first black woman to head up a brand for the fashion group.

The singer, who's full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, had already teamed up with LVMH in 2017 for the make-up line, Fenty Beauty, which raked in close to $600 million in its first year. The original 40-shade foundation collection has been credited with making this range a standard in the beauty industry, dubbed as "the Fenty effect".

Rihanna's partnership with LVMH made her America's richest female musician and one of the wealthiest self-made women under 40, with a net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes' 2019 list.

Other projects from the Barbadian pop icon include an intimates line, Savage X Fenty, along with a coffee table book, Rihanna, due to be published on October 24.

Rihanna's focus on business ventures outside music has not gone unnoticed by her loyal fanbase, known as the "Navy", who have shared their eager, and sometimes impatient, anticipation for the singer's ninth album on social media. A week after the interview she reportedly registered a new song called "Private Loving", having said a 10th album is in the "discovery stage".

Hardcore fans had also deduced she had applied to register Fenty Skin, suggesting the entertainment mogul has a skincare line in her sights.